All you need to know: May 10, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. No such place as ‘Indian-occupied Kashmir', Sushma Swaraj tells Kashmiri student who sought her help

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday told a Kashmiri student, who sought her help and who is currently residing in the Philippines, that there was no such place as 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. https://goo.gl/7XArD5

2. Student asked to remove innerwear to appear for NEET, files complaint against examiner for staring inappropriately

A girl student has alleged that she was forced to remove her innerwear to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or (NEET) on May 6 in Palakkad in Kerala. https://goo.gl/EkqXdf

3. Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP will win 130+ seats, no question of alliance, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Voter ID card scandal that surfaced just days before the state Assembly polls clearly show the desperation of the Congress party to win the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. https://goo.gl/3uY3Fc

4. Kinzhal hypersonic nuclear missile: Russian President Vladimir Putin's doomsday weapon makes public appearance

Russia has for the first time publicly displayed one of the most lethal weapons in its arsenal - the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal (meaning Dagger) air-launched hypersonic nuclear missile. https://goo.gl/uVjNqE

5. Army could have killed me, but saved my life: Confessions of a terrorist

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was recently arrested by Baramulla police following the killing of three civilians on April 30, has said that the Army could have killed him, but instead, armymen saved his life. https://goo.gl/Cd1D4C