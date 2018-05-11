All you need to know: May 11, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Day before Karnataka polls, voting deferred in RR Nagar over huge voter ID cards' recovery

A day before Karnataka Assembly elections, the voting in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Nagar constituency has been deferred after a huge number of voter ID cards were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru. Read full report

2. IndiGo, Air Deccan planes avert midair mishap over Dhaka

A midair mishap was averted in the Dhaka airspace on May 2 after an automatically generated warning alerted the pilots of IndiGo and Air Deccan planes, sources said. Read full report

3. ATS top cop Himanshu Roy shoots himself: Mumbai Police recovers suicide note

Mumbai Police on Friday evening released a statement saying that a suicide note had been recovered from where former ATS chief Himanshu Roy had allegedly shot himself. Read full report

4. Facebook responds to government notice, assures protection of user data

Facebook has responded to Indian government's latest notice over alleged data breach, outlining in detail the "changes made" to protect users' information. Read full report

5. Top 5 SC judges to reiterate Justice Joseph's name for elevation to apex court

The Supreme Court collegium on Friday unanimously agreed in principle to reiterate the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for an elevation to the apex court. The collegium consisted of a group of five most-senior judges. Read full report