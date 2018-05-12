All you need to know: May 12, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Zee News Maha Exit poll: Fractured mandate, hung assembly likely in Karnataka

The maha exit poll conducted by Zee News shortly after the polling ended on Saturday predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka with no political party winning a clear majority in the 225-member assembly. Read full report

2. Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan-based terror outfits responsible for 2008 Mumbai attacks

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday admitted that Pakistan-based terror outfits were responsible for 2008 Mumbai blasts. Read full report

3. Indian Army soldiers to get special jackets capable of blocking AK-47 bullet

Bravehearts of the Indian Army will soon get a new shield that could prove to be a lifesaver during combat operations. Read full report

4. Watch: Congress workers clash over ticket distribution

Scenes of absolute chaos, anarchy and pandemonium were witnessed on Saturday when Congress party workers clashed with each other over the ticket distribution for Kanpur Municipal Corporation polls. Read full report

5. Tej Pratap Yadav ties the knot with Aishwarya Rai

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav has tied the knot with RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav's daughter Aishwarya Rai on Saturday. Read full report