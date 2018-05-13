All you need to know: May 13, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed attorney at I-T dept: Chidambaram hits back

P Chidambaram on Sunday hit back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her remarks describing the chargesheets against senior Congress leader's family members as the 'Nawaz Sharif moment' of the grand old party, a reference to Pakistan Supreme Court's decision disqualifying its former PM from holding office because of non-disclosure of assets and income earned abroad. Read full report

2. If Congress leadership wishes, ready to step aside for a Dalit CM: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he will step aside for a Dalit CM if the Congress leadership wishes. He also asserted that the Congress would retain power in the southern state and that said this was his last election. Read full report

3. Flights grounded at Delhi airport after dust storm hits national capital

The flight movements at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have been put on hold, due to the thunderstorm on Sunday. As many as 10 flights have been diverted at the airport so far. A dust storm accompanied by squall hit the national capital after a scorching hot morning bringing down the mercury. Read full report

4. Army finalises Rs 15,000 crore ammunition production project for weapons and tanks

After years of deliberations, the Army has finalised a mega Rs 15,000-crore project under which a range of ammunition for its critical weapons and tanks will be produced indigenously to overcome long delays in imports and address the problem of a dwindling stockpile. Read full report

5. Rayudu ton-fuelled CSK put one foot in play-offs after dismissing leaders SRH

Ambati Rayudu scored his maiden IPL century as CSK made light work of table-toppers SRH to put one foot in the play-offs in Pune on Sunday. Chasing 180 to win, Rayudu (100* off 62 balls) and Shane Watson (57 off 35 balls) added 134 runs for the opening stand in 13.3 overs to kill it as CSK won their eighth game in 12 matches. It was SRH's third defeat in 12 matches. Read full report