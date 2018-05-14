All you need to know: May 14, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Can Siddaramaiah win it for Congress and retain CM seat? Verdict on Tuesday

During the fierce campaign by all stakeholders in the run-up to the elections, Siddaramaiah took all the attacks directed at his government head-on. The results of all the 222 seats are expected to be declared by the afternoon of May 15 and any party or alliance securing 112 will be able to form the government in the state. Read full report

2. Key principle of Modinomics - fool as many people as you can: Rahul Gandhi on fuel price hike

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government over the hike in petrol price by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 21 paise after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74.80 per litre from Rs 74.63 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 66.14 a litre from Rs 65.93. Read full report

3. Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Delhi Police on Monday charged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide in connection with the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Following the development, Tharoor called the chargesheet 'preposterous' and said that he 'intend to contest it vigorously'. Read full report

4. Arrested terror suspect trained in Pakistan, helped by Dawood Ibrahim gang

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the city's western suburbs, reportedly had top politicians and Bollywood celebrities as his target. The arrested man, Faisal Mirza, is a technician by profession and is a resident of Jogeshwari. Read full report

5. West Bengal Panchayat elections 2018 marred by violence: 6 dead, several injured

Within eight hours of West Bengal Panchayat polls, six persons died and over 20 were injured after violence erupted across the state. Opposition parties later pointed fingers at ruling Trinamool as several reports of violence emerged from across West Bengal during the ongoing Panchayat polls. Read full report