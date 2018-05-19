All you need to know: May 19, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Deja vu for BJP? 13 days for Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996, 2 days for Yeddyurappa now

It must be a deja-vu moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 1996, the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to resign in just a matter of 13 days as he was not able to prove majority in the Lok Sabha. Read full report

2. Emotional Yeddyurappa resigns minutes before Karnataka Assembly floor-test

The political thriller in the state of Karnataka had a rather timid climax when a visibly emotional BS Yeddyurappa of BJP announced he will give his resignation as CM just minutes before he was to prove majority in the assembly. Read full report

3. PM Narendra Modi kickstarts work for Asia's longest Zojila tunnel

PM Modi started his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir by kickstarting Asia's longest Zojila Tunnel, part of Rs 25,000 crore projects to be unveiled or dedicated to the nation on Saturday, saying it showed New Delhi's committment to all-round development of the state. Read full report

4. Rahul Gandhi flays BJP MLAs, Protem Speaker for walking out during national anthem

Questioning their patriotism, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tore into BJP's Karnataka MLAs and Protem Speaker KG Bopaiah for walking out without waiting for the national anthem to be played inside Karnataka Assembly. Read full report

5. Sanjay Nirupam faces ire for comparing Karnataka's Governor Vajubhai Vala to dogs

As BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka two days after taking the oath, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam attacked the Governor of the state comparing his loyalty with that of dogs. Read full report