All you need to know: May 20, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. China begins large-scale mining operations near Arunachal Pradesh border

China has begun large-scale mining operations on its side of the border with Arunachal Pradesh where a huge trove of gold, silver and other precious minerals valued at about US 60 billion has been found, a media report said on Sunday.

2. Talks with Prez Putin will strengthen special and privileged strategic partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would further strengthen the 'special and privileged' strategic partnership between India and Russia.

3. We'll be your 'Raanjhanaa' - stalk, follow and chase you: UP Police trolls eve-teasers

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday warned eve teasers in Bollywood style, asking them to mend their ways. "UP police will be your 'Raanjhanaa' - Stalk, follow and chase you all around. We are sure, you don't want that to be the story of your life. So mend your ways," they posted on their official Twitter handle.

4. Ceasefire initiative to have positive effect on forces sponsoring terrorism: J&K DGP

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid on Sunday expressed hope that the Centre's decision to halt anti-militancy operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan would have a positive impact on everyone.

5. 7 policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh; CM terms it 'cowardly'

Seven police personnel were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday. The intensity of the blast, which took place near a culvert, was strong enough to toss the police vehicle in a roadside ditch.