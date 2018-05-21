All you need to know: May 21, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Gujarat cop assaults cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki, case registered

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki was allegedly thrashed by a policeman on Monday in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The incident took place in the evening after her car collided with that of the bike of the police personnel. Read full report

2. Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to attend Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru

Amid the behind-the-scenes bargaining on portfolios in the new Karnataka Assembly, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Read full report

3. Tirumala chief priest accuses Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu of misusing temple funds, removed

A controversy has broken out over the removal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu. The move came days after he alleged that the administrators of the temple were swindling money. Read full report

4. Live organ transported from Bengaluru to Kolkata, first heart transplant conducted in east India

History was created on Monday when a successful life-saving heart transplantation surgery was conducted on a 39-year-old male from Jharkhand after the organ of a brain dead was harvested and airlifted from Bengaluru to Kolkata. Read full report

5. PM Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin in Sochi, hails Indo-Russian friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea coastal city Sochi. "India and Russia have been friends for a long time. Thankful to President Putin for inviting me for an informal meeting at Sochi." PM Modi told the Russian President. Read full report