All you need to know: May 25, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan, says it must stop sending terrorists into J&K

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the neighbouring country should stop aiding and pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir if it wants peace and tranquillity in the region. Read full report

2. Real action will begin now: HD Kumaraswamy after winning trust vote in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular coalition government led by him will complete its five-year term and also fulfil all the promises made to the state's electorate. Read full report

3. Court of Inquiry ordered against Major Leetul Gogoi after Army chief promises strict action

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered against Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi who has courted a fresh controversy after he was arrested from a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir with a woman. Read full report

4. Uttarakhand Sikh police officer saves Muslim youth from violent mob, hailed as hero on social media

Gagandeep Singh, a Sikh policeman who had saved the life of a Muslim youth from a violent mob after the latter was allegedly found in a compromising position with a Hindu girl at a temple near Ramnagar, has won praise on social media. Read full report

5. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti slams Pakistan for ceasefire violations during Ramzan, disrupting peace

Expressing concern over the spate of killings in cross-border shelling by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday spoke about setting up Border Bhavan where people living closer to the border areas will be able to stay during incidents of ceasefire violation. Read full report