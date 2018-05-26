All you need to know: May 26, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. PM Narendra Modi blasts opposition unity, says corrupt people are uniting to save themselves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday blasted the new-found bonhomie between the opposition parties, saying the corrupt leaders were coming together "not to save the country but to save themselves". Read full report

2. CBSE class 12 board Results 2018 declared, here's what topper Meghna Srivastava has to say

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. Meghna Srivastava of the Step by Step School has topped the exams with 99.8 percent marks. Read full report

3. Sting operation claims 'Pitch Fixed' during India-Sri Lanka Test, ICC starts probe

A Test match between India and Sri Lanka last year might have been played on a pitch doctored at the behest of match-fixers, a sting operation has claimed, prompting the ICC to launch an investigation into the matter on Saturday. Read full report

4. Big breakthrough: NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammed's Nagrota army camp attack plotter

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri in connection with the 2016 terror attack on an Army camp in Nagrota in which seven soldiers, including two officers, were killed. Read full report

5. Felt like hitting Yogi Adityanath with his footwear: Uddhav Thackeray

In what may well be a no-holds-barred write up in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Palghar and said he felt like hitting him with his own footwear. Read full report