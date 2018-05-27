All you need to know: May 27, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. India slams Pak over 'Gilgit-Baltistan order', says 'vacate areas under illegal occupation'

India on Sunday told Pakistan that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' areas, is its integral part by virtue of its accession in 1947. Read full report

2. Never knew they would oppose India for the sake of opposing Modi: PM on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and the other opposition parties for joining hands with an aim to take on the Bharatiya Janata Parrty (BJP). Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said: "there is a limit to playing politics." Read full report

3. Regional parties will be king-makers in 2019, BJP coming back to power a dream: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the regional parties would be king-makers in 2019. "In 2019, regional parties will rule. All regional parties are coming together to defeat BJP. In 2019, BJP will taste defeat. Read full report

4. Heat wave will continue in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heat wave conditions in North India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi in the coming days. Read full report

5. Stage set for Palghar, Bhandara-Gondia bypolls, tight security in place

Preparations have geared up ahead of by-elections in two Lok Sabha seats - Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia of Maharashtra which is slated to be held on May 28, Tuesday. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm and the counting will be done on May 31. Read full report