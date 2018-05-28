All you need to know: May 28, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. JDS offered support, but Congress insisted on Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM: Deve Gowda

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Monday that the Congress had insisted on HD Kumaraswamy becoming the CM of Karnataka. He clarified that he had offered to support a Congress-led government in Karnataka after the fractured verdict in the Assembly polls. Read full report

2. IRCTC website upgrade to make train ticket booking easier

The Ministry of Railways will launch an upgraded version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website on Monday. The move undertaken by the Indian Railways will ensure smooth ticket-bookings on IRCTC and strengthen the online ticket reservation system. ' Read full report

3. China not allowing us to take holy dip in Mansarovar lake, allege Indian pilgrims

Hindu devotees, who have travelled to Kailash Mansarovar on a holy pilgrimage, have alleged that Chinese authorities are not allowing them to take a dip in the Mansarovar lake. This comes less than a month after a stand-off between India and China over access through Nathu La pass for the yatra. Read full report

4. British jailed Gandhi, Nehru in same Indian prisons: PM Modi told Theresa May on Vijay Mallya

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj revealed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a strong retort to his British counterpart Theresa May on Vijay Mallya's extradition case. Read full report

5. Baba Ramdev's Patanjali ties up with BSNL, launches SIM cards

After becoming India's most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods brand, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on Sunday entered the telecom sector. At an event, Baba Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Read full report