All you need to know: May 8, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Sonia Gandhi goes all guns blazing against PM Modi, says his oratory cannot fill empty stomachs

Hitting the campaign trail after nearly two years, Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi went all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying that his speeches cannot fill empty stomachs. Read full report

2. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif faces inquiry for allegedly laundering billions to India

The heat on Nawaz Sharif refuses to subside with the country's main anti-corruption wing on Tuesday reportedly ordering an inquiry against him for allegedly laundering billions of dollars to India. Read full report

3. Vote for Narendra Modi: Arch rival Siddaramaiah commits gaffe, laughs it off

It's the season of gaffes in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. After BJP president Amit Shah, incumbent state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday made a hilarious blunder. Read full report

4. Lalu Prasad seeks parole to attend son's wedding with Aishwarya Rai

RJD president Lalu Prasad, serving sentence in fodder scam cases, has sought a five-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son later this week, his lawyer and one of his close aides said on Tuesday. Read full report

5. IMD issues fresh warning of storm for Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert forecasting that the cyclonic circulation over Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is very likely to continue at isolated places over J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and west UP during next 24 hours. Read full report