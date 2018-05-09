All you need to know: May 9, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti bats for unilateral ceasefire along LoC

At a time when there has been a steady increase in incidents of unprovoked firing from Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that both India and Pakistan should consider the prospect of a unilateral ceasefire. Read full report

2. From temple to dargah to temple, Rahul Gandhi seeks divine blessings galore

Rahul Gandhi has been a frequent visitor at religious venues before assembly elections. He made it a point to seek blessings repeatedly before elections in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal. In Gujarat, he visited close to 20 temples before voting. And Karnataka is proving to be no different. Read full report

3. Walmart buys controlling stake in Flipkart for $16 billion

World's largest retailer Walmart Inc on Wednesday officially announced that it will buy a majority stake in Flipkart, making it one of the largest M&A deals in India. Walmart will pick up 77 percent stake of Flipkart for $16 billion, valuing the company at about USD 20 billion. Read full report

4. BJP, Congress spar over owner of Bengaluru flat where thousands of voter IDs were recovered

BJP and Congress have been firing repeated salvos at each other since close to 10,000 voter IDs were recovered from a flat here on Tuesday. Both parties have alleged that the other is conspiring and while Congress has highlighted the owner of the flat's past association with BJP, the BJP has rubbished the charges. Read full report

5. IPL 2018 KKR vs MI scores update: MI stutter as Piyush Chawla spins web

Hosts KKR will take on MI at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. This is a matchup between two teams separated by a place on the points table. KKR is fourth while late bloomers have climbed to the fifth spot. Read full report