Allahabad HC questions UP govt over not arresting rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Taking cognisance of rape allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government counsel as to why the lawmaker had not been arrested yet. The court has sought a reply on the matter in the post-lunch session on Thursday itself.

The remarks of the Allahabad High Court come just hours after Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police OP Singh, in a joint press conference, said that it’s now up to the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) to decide if Sengar should be arrested or not.

Confirming that the cases pertaining to the alleged rape of the complainant and her father’s death in police custody in Unnao would now be taken care of by the central investigating agency, the officials had denied allegations of Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government trying to protect the MLA.

The press meet was held by the senior officials after an FIR was registered against him. The case has been filed under POCSO Act and Sengar has been charged under sections 366, 363, 376 and 506. The FIR followed a midnight drama outside the office of Lucknow SSP where Sengar’s supporters clashed with mediapersons.

The MLA has claimed innocence in the case, saying false allegations are being levelled against him. He even refused to surrender before the police on Wednesday. Though he visited the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow late on Wednesday night, he walked away half-an-hour later.

Meanwhile, the authorities have said that a reference for CBI probe has been sent to the central government. “The investigation at the level of the SIT and local police will continue till CBI formally takes over the case. Appropriate action will be taken against the MLA if more evidence is procured against him,” said the Principal Secretary.

On the custodial death of the alleged victim’s father in Unnao, the administration conceded that his medical test was not conducted before being taken into custody. Pointing that a committee had been formed under the Chief Medical Officer to ascertain the cause of his death, the officials said that he was beaten up before he died.