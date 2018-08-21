Allahabad: Man found hanging, wife’s body in fridge, daughters stuffed in suitcase

Five members of a family were on Monday night found dead inside their residence in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased included a man, his wife and three daughters. When the police reached the spot, they found the house locked.

Police recovered bodies of a man,his wife & three daughters from a locked house in Allahabad last night. Body of the man was found hanging, his wife's body was found inside the fridge, bodies of two daughters were found in suitcase & almirah and one daughter was found in the room pic.twitter.com/c6GIR405J1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2018

As the police personnel went inside the house, they found the man hanging from the ceiling while the body of his wife was found inside a fridge. Bodies of two daughters were found inside a suitcase and an almirah. Another girl was found dead in a room.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari said that it appeared to be a case of murder followed by suicide. The police have launched an investigation into the incident that occurred in Dhumanganj area of Allahabad.

“Prima facie, it seems that the man killed his wife and daughters, and later committed suicide. An investigation is underway,” said the senior police official.