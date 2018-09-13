हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alliance Air

Alliance Air flight returns from runway after tyre burst

All 56 passengers on board were safely brought out of the plane.

Alliance Air flight returns from runway after tyre burst
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: An Alliance Air flight bound for Ludhiana aborted takeoff after a tyre burst on Thursday. All 56 passengers on board were safe.

News agency ANI reported that the plane was on the runway and set for takeoff when the pilot noticed a tyre burst. The takeoff was aborted and the plane safely returned to its parking position.

(More details on the incident are awaited)

