Alok Nath sues Vinta Nanda over sexual assault allegations, seeks Rs 1 as compensation

Actor Alok Nath on Monday filed a civil defamation suit against writer producer Vinta Nanda for levelling sexual assault allegations against him. Alok Nath has also sought a written apology and Rs 1 as compensation.

The actor had earlier threatened that he will be taking legal action against her. Speaking to news agency ANI, Alok Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had said that legal proceedings would be initiated against her. "We are going to take action against her for the unnecessary defamatory statements issued by her," said Alok Nath’s lawyer had said.

Citing that the allegations were pertaining to a 19-year-old incident, Ashok Saraogi said that the move was aimed at tarnishing Alok Nath’s reputation. "Easy to make allegations of an incident alleged to have taken place 19 years back. This shows the entire allegations are false. I believe of this has been done to defame his reputation," he had said.

Earlier Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh had moved court against Vinta Nanda for accusing him of sexually harassing. According to media reports, Ashu Singh, in an application to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's court, had requested the police to probe into the matter. "A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter," Saraogi had said.

In a Facebook post last week, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. She wrote: "I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2 am I left his house."

She added, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed."

However, responding to the allegations, Alok Nath had said, "Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It must have happened, but someone else would have done it."