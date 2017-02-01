Alok Verma takes charge as CBI chief
New Delhi: Former Delhi police commissioner Alok Verma on Wednesday took charge as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief. Verma`s appointment was approved for a period of two years by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha`s retirement on December 2.Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, was the Delhi Police chief for the past 11 months.
He was earlier the Director General of Tihar prisons and the police chief of Mizoram.Verma has also served as the joint and special commissioner of the Delhi Police Crime Branch between August 2007 and December 2008.
