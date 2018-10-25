Alok Verma to continue as CBI chief; agency aware of its reputation, says spokesperson

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that Alok Verma will continue to remain the Director of the central probe agency.

Alok Verma will continue as Director while Rakesh Asthana will remain the Special Director, a CBI official spokesperson confirmed.

M Nageshwar Rao, who is at present looking at the functioning of CBI will continue to do so until the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) looks into the allegations of corruptions.

Rao will continue as the CBI interim Director until the probe is completed, news agency ANI reported.

The CBI also said it is aware of the fact that any fall in credibility and image of the agency has the potential to impact the important cases that are taken up internationally.

The CBI spokesperson said that whatever the agency is doing is to ensure that the credibility of the agency does not suffer.

The CVC accused Verma of non-cooperation in producing records and files sought by it on allegations against him and that his "wilful obstruction in the functioning of the Commission is established."