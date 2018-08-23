हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor appointed Congress Secretary and party co-incharge in Bihar

Thakor, who had joined Congress in 2017, is an MLA from Radhanpur constituency.

Alpesh Thakor appointed Congress Secretary and party co-incharge in Bihar

Ahmedabad: Gujarat legislator Alpesh Thakor has been appointed as the new Congress Secretary and party co-incharge of Bihar.

Thakor, who had joined Congress in 2017, is an MLA from Radhanpur constituency.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, before leaving for a four-day tour of London and Berlin, had earlier announced that the party will witness some organisational structure.

As a part of the changes, senior party member Ahmed Patel was appointed as Congress Treasurer while Anand Sharma as Chairperson of its Foreign Affairs Department.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee while former Goa Congress chief Luizinho Falerio was appointed General Secretary incharge of the party affairs in the northeast states. 

A former Union Minister, Sharma replaces party veteran Karan Singh.

The new appointments were made keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said sources.

Tags:
Alpesh ThakorCongressCongress Secretary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close