Alpesh Thakor trolled on Twitter with hilarious memes for 'PM Modi eats Taiwanese mushrooms' remark

The second and final phase of elections in Gujarat will see 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 12, 2017, 22:16 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

Banaskanth: Gujarat Congress OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has claimed that the complexion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned fair because he eats mushrooms imported from Taiwan that costs Rs 80,000 per piece.

"Someone told me that you can't eat what Modi ji eats, because it's not a food for the poor," Thakor said addressing an election gathering in Gujarat and continued the anecdote, saying he was told that the Prime Minister eats mushrooms that come from Taiwan.

"One mushroom costs Rs 80,000, and he eats five mushrooms a day. That is why I wonder how he turned so fair. He was as dark as me," Thakor added.

Soon hashtag #importedmushroom started trending on Twitter, with many posting 'before and after' memes on social media.

Here are some of them:

Thakor also alleged that the same person told him that PM Modi has been eating those mushrooms since he became the CM of Gujarat, in 2001.

"The Prime Minister who eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.20 crore in a month, you can imagine how many crores of money his workers must be eating up," he added.

Thakore formed a front from the OBC community, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and called it the OSS Ekta Manch. Thereafter he joined hands with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the curtains came down on Tuesday on campaigning for the second phase of polling in Gujarat.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member Assembly, held on December 9, covered 89 seats.

(With Agency inputs)

