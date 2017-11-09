Alphons elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Jaipur: Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons was on Thursday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Alphons was the only candidate in the fray as opposition parties including Congress did not field a candidate. As soon as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended, state legislative assembly Secretary Prithvi Raj declared him elected.

Alphons had filed his nomination papers here on Monday.

Talking to media later, he said that there are vast opportunities in tourism sector in the state and he would like Rajasthan to be number one in the sector.

"Steps would be taken to invite big companies to invest in tourism sector in the state," he added.

Alphons, in a tweet later, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, MLAs and the state's people for electing him as an MP.

