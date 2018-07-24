हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Alwar lynching looks like a case of custodial death: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria

The state minister, who met the victim's family, further said that they are satisfied with the action that has been taken so far.

ANI photo

Jaipur: According to the evidence collected so far, the Alwar lynching looks like a case of custodial death, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Tuesday. The state minister, who met the victim's family, further said that they are satisfied with the action that has been taken so far. 

"I met the victim's family and they told me that they are satisfied with the action taken so far. I told them to come and meet me whenever they want if they want to tell me something more," Kataria told news agency ANI.

He blamed the police for wasting time who first send the cows to cow-shed and then took the lynching victim to the hospital. He said that the life of the victim - Akbar Khan - could have been saved, had the police acted in a responsive way.

Special DG, NRK Reddy, who is heading a four-member investigating team, earlier admitted that there was indeed an 'error in judgement' on the part of local police officials.

Sources told Zee News that the police personnel first took the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital. 

28-year-old Akbar was mercilessly beaten by a mob on Saturday on suspicions of being a cow smuggler. He was declared brought dead when police finally reached the hospital.

