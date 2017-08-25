close
Amarinder Singh appeals for peace after Dera chief court verdict

Amarinder Singh also posted a video message after the court verdict and urged people to maintain peace. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:39
Amarinder Singh appeals for peace after Dera chief court verdict
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to people of the state to maintain calm after a court held Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape and said the state government will not allow anyone to disturb peace.

"I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We won`t allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquility of our state," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

A CBI special court in Panchkula on Friday held the controversial godman guilty and convicted him on charges of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples in 2002.

Amarinder Singh also posted a video message after the court verdict and urged people to maintain peace. 

"It is my appeal to Punjab today to keep the atmosphere peaceful. The security forces are spread all over. Apart from Punjab Police and central paramilitary forces, there are arrangements for deploying Army if there is a need. But we do not want this. We want that Punjab should stay peaceful and there should be no violence and I appeal to you to keep peace," Amarinder Singh said. 

