Amarnath attack: Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold high-level meeting at 11 AM today

New Delhi: A day after terrorists attacked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh has called a high-level meeting at 10 AM at his residence on Tuesday. According to the reports, the meeting will be held to discuss the security arrangements for the pilgrims after barbaric attack which killed seven people and injured nineteen.

NSA Ajit Doval, senior MHA officials, Intelligence Bureau as well as R&AW's chiefs are expected to be present at the meeting,

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has also called an emergency meeting at 11 AM today to discuss the security arrangements.

Earlier on Monday, in a rare attack on the Amarnath Yatra, terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them.

The bus was attacked in Batengoo around 8.20 PM while returning from Baltal to Mir Bazar after darshan, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.