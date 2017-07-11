Amarnath terror attack: Shutdown in J&K; high alert in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab

Lucknow: Various political parties have called a total shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir in view of Monday's dastardly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which at least seven people were killed and several others were injured.

Shortly after the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, trade bodies and other organisations such as VHP, Bajrang Dal, NC, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party called for a bandh in Jammu on Tuesday.

Internet and mobile data services have been suspended and educational institutions will remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra bus ferrying pilgrims in Anantnag.

The Jammu-Kathua National Highway was blocked late at night to protest against the killings in Anantnag.

J&K Police have put up barricades along the national highway. Security en route to Vaishnodevi Shrine has also been stepped up.

A high alert has been sounded across all major states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the security forces have been told to be on maximum alert.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting around midnight where he took stock of the security situation and directed officials to spruce up intelligence network.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh have been asked to monitor the situation personally and oversee security arrangements.

Vigil has been stepped up for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as it involves hundreds of thousands of devotees in open areas, an official said.

Districts which have been singed by communal violence over the past one year have also been put on high alert, the police said.