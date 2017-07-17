Amarnath Yatra accident: List of deceased and injured pilgrims

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday released the list of deceased as well as injured pilgrims who met tragic road mishap on Sunday. The fatal accident killed 16 yatris on spot and left 29 people injured after falls into gorge at 1:45 PM on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that all the dead bodies have been recovered and airlifted to GMCH hospital for identification and other legal formalities. Out of 29 injured 8 people were taken to SKIMS Soura hospital and 20 others were airlifted to GMCH.

Five of those killed belonged to Bihar. They were idenified as Meena Devi, Pawan Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rohit and Sagar Kumar. The two deceased Ram Karan Sharma and Shailendra Singh hailed from Rajasthan. Whereas three of the killed Ravinder Singh, Sikander and Ravinder Singh belonged to Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the complete list of injured and dead:

Ramban accident update. The list of dead and injured. pic.twitter.com/dOe0jWe170 — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 16, 2017

The accident came just few days after terrorists killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat as they struck at a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.