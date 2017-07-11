Amarnath Yatra terror attack: List of deceased and injured pilgrims

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday released the list of injured as well as people who lost their lives in barbaric terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, which took place last night at around 8:20 PM. Seven people including six women and one man were killed and 19 others were left injured when militants attacked an unescorted bus from Gujarat at Khanabal, Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Five of those killed belonged to Gujarat and two hailed from Maharashtra. The deceased were identified as Hasuben Ratila Patal, Surakha Ben and Lakshimiben S Patal from Valsad, Ratan Zeena Bhai Patal of Daman and Prajapati Champaben of Navsari. They were from Gujarat while two from Maharashtra were identified as Nirmala Ben Thakor, a resident of Palghar, and Usha Mohanla Sonkar of Danu.

#Anantnag terrorist attack.

Total injured 19; all stable.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of 3,289 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday despite a terror attack. "A fresh batch of 3,289 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 185 vehicles around 3 a.m., on Tuesday for the Valley", officials said here.

The last known terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra was the killing of 30 persons, mostly pilgrims, in the base camp in Pahalgam in 2000. The 40-day long yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 7.