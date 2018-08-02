हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Amazing how Sushma ji has prostrated in front of China, betrayed brave jawans: Rahul Gandhi

A top US official had recently said that China has quietly resumed its activities in the Doklam area. 

Amazing how Sushma ji has prostrated in front of China, betrayed brave jawans: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj over reports that China has 'quitely' resumed activities in Doklam and that India has not tried to dissuade it. 

Alleging that the soldiers have been betrayed by the government, Rahul said: "Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border." 

A top US official had recently said while comparing Beijing's actions in the Himalayan region with its manoeuvres in the disputed South China Sea that China has quietly resumed its activities in the Doklam area. The official had also claimed that neither Bhutan nor India have sought to dissuade it. 

"China has quietly resumed its activities in Doklam and neither Bhutan nor India has sought to dissuade it. China's activities in the Himalayas remind me of its south China Sea policies," US Congresswoman Ann Wagner had said.

India and China have clashed repeatedly over territories in the Himalayas. Most recently, the troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28. 

Tags:
Sushma SwarajChinaRahul GandhiDoklamPeoples Liberation Army

Must Watch