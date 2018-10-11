हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers

Ambala farmers protests after rain ruin paddy crops, demands compensation

The farmers in Punjab's Ambala held a protest on Thursday to demand a compensation for the damaged crop. 

Ambala farmers protests after rain ruin paddy crops, demands compensation
Image Courtesy: ANI

The farmers in Punjab's Ambala held a protest on Thursday to demand a compensation for the damaged crop. 

The farmers demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre after sudden rain and hailstorm damaged the standing paddy crops on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the farmers blocked the roads in protest and demanded compensation from the government. 

Responding to the protest, Sharandeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner of Ambala said that adequate compensation will be provided to the farmers but the extent of damage has to be ascertained first. 

"Adequate compensation will be given to the farmers after the extent of the damage is ascertained," Kaur said. 

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab farmers burnt stubble saying that they don't have any other alternative. 

The farmers added that celebrations during Dussehra and Diwali is the cause of pollution in the national capital. 

Adding that their loans have also been waived off by the government, the farmers said, "We have no alternative. The government has not even waived off our loans. Is stubble burning the only cause of pollution? Does crackers and celebrations during Dussehra and Diwali not contribute to it?" 

Paddy growers of Punjab and Haryana have become "soft targets" as they are often blamed for causing air pollution in the NCR region due to stubble burning, farm experts said on Wednesday. 

Tags:
FarmersPunjabAmbalaPaddy cropcrop

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close