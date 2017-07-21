Ambika Soni resigns as Congress in-charge of Himachal, Uttarakhand; cites health reasons

close
Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Ambika Soni on Friday tendered her resignation from the post of Congress general secretary. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 15:34
ANI photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Ambika Soni on Friday tendered her resignation from the post of Congress general secretary. 

She cited her poor health reasons behind her resignation. 

"I've requested leadership to relieve me as in-charge of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to health reasons," Soni told ANI.

Soni is the Congress' general secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. However, she does plan to remain as an MP for the Congress and as general secretary for J&K, however.

Fomer Union Home Minister of the UPA 2 is likely to replace her, as per Republic TV sources.

The blow for the Congress comes on the same day when party veteran Shankersinh Vaghela claimed that he was sacked by the grand-old party. 

"Congress expelled me 24 hours back, fearing what I would say at the event," the former Gujarat chief minister said.

Vaghela, who addressed a massive rally held on the occasion of his birthday in Gandhinagar, said, "I have been expelled by the party 24 hours before. They have shown me the door. However, I am still with the party."

Vaghela also heaped praise on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying 'RSS people are good'.

