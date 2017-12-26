Ambulance ferries liquor, belly dancers perform at doctors’ alumni meet

An alumni meet at a government-run medical college in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has raised eyebrows as ambulance was used to ferry liquor cartons and belly dancers from Russia were called to perform at the function.

The function was held at state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut.

Pictures released by ANI showed an ambulance van, with registration number UP 15 CT 2860 carrying cartons of liquor bottles of 100 Pipers label. Another picture showed a belly dancer performing at the event.

Meerut: Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van, Belly dance performance at alumni function of state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college (25.12.17) pic.twitter.com/MQSBEpUpfG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

In the third picture released by the agency, members of the alumni were seen dancing.

According to reports, the event was held on Monday, following which the principal of the medical college ordered a probe into the incident.

Reports also said that alcohol was served inside the college premises during the silver jubilee celebration.

The principal has said that he is yet to find out if the ambulance used to ferry the liquor bottles belonged to the college or some other private hospital.