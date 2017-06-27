close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

America valued partner in our flagship programmes, says PM Modi

The prime minister said that trade, commerce and investment are the key areas of cooperation. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 04:53
America valued partner in our flagship programmes, says PM Modi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the United States is a valued partner in all the flagship programmes of his government.

“We consider USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes,” PM Modi said during a joint media session at the White House with President Donald Trump.

PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Trump at the Oval Office as the two leaders pitched for greater cooperation between the two democracies.

The prime minister said that trade, commerce and investment are the key areas of cooperation.

“Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed radical Islamic terrorism and boosting cooperation in maritime trade.

“Our talks are a significant moment in the cooperation between our nations,” PM Modi said.

TAGS

PM Modi in White HousePM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra ModiDonald TrumpIndiaUSA

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

President Trump heaps praises on PM Modi during their White House meeting: Top 10 quotes
India

President Trump heaps praises on PM Modi during their White...

India&#039;s benefit lies in strong America: PM Narendra Modi
India

India's benefit lies in strong America: PM Narendra Mo...

President Donald Trump calls for removal of barriers for US exports to India
India

President Donald Trump calls for removal of barriers for US...

PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump at White House: Key facts
India

PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump at White H...

India, USA global engines of growth: PM Modi in White House
India

India, USA global engines of growth: PM Modi in White House

Who is Syed Salahuddin and why his branding as global terrorist will help
India

Who is Syed Salahuddin and why his branding as global terro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video