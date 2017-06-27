America valued partner in our flagship programmes, says PM Modi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the United States is a valued partner in all the flagship programmes of his government.

“We consider USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes,” PM Modi said during a joint media session at the White House with President Donald Trump.

PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Trump at the Oval Office as the two leaders pitched for greater cooperation between the two democracies.

The prime minister said that trade, commerce and investment are the key areas of cooperation.

“Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed radical Islamic terrorism and boosting cooperation in maritime trade.

“Our talks are a significant moment in the cooperation between our nations,” PM Modi said.