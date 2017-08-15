American Envoy's #SareeSearch on Twitter for I-Day has won our hearts

New Delhi: Recently, US envoy MaryKay Carlson embarked on a special saree search on Twitter. The Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Carlson wanted to celebrate Indian Independence Day 2017 with a gorgeous saree.

The hastag #sareesearch won all hearts, with Twitterati taking it upon themselves to find the best saree for Carlson. Today, she finally wore the saree of people's choice and tweeted a picture of it.

But before that, here's how the #sareesearch unfolded on social media.

It all started on August 4, when Carlson took to Twitter asking all to vote for the best saree out of four. Her choices were: Jamdani, Kanjeevaram, Tussar and Dupion Silks.

It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture @minmsme @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/hj7AWXO6Br — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) 4 August 2017

Ideas started pouring in from all across the country.

Soon, Carlson's search for saree ended, but she decided to keep it a surprise. Instead, she tweeted:

Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I’m working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) 12 August 2017

Thanks for helping w/ my #SareeSearch. Great feedback- I’ve learned so much! Check back on #IndependenceDay to see which saree won the poll! pic.twitter.com/yFgQCjvIMo — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) 10 August 2017

Finally, today, Carlson wore the saree of “voters' choice” and tweeted a picture of herself to her followers:

The winner was a beautiful and classic red Kanjeevaram silk saree.

Twitterati loved Carlson's saree debut. “Magnificent mam. You look great in the saree,” “Ma’am!! Looking Gorgeous!!! Sincere gratitude for embracing our culture on this auspicious day,” are some of the compliment Carlson received on Twitter.