close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

American Envoy's #SareeSearch on Twitter for I-Day has won our hearts

 Recently, US envoy MaryKay Carlson embarked on a special saree search on Twitter.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 13:33
American Envoy&#039;s #SareeSearch on Twitter for I-Day has won our hearts
Carlson took to Twitter asking all to vote for the best saree out of four - Jamdani, Kanjeevaram, Tussar and Dupion Silks.

New Delhi: Recently, US envoy MaryKay Carlson embarked on a special saree search on Twitter. The Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Carlson wanted to celebrate Indian Independence Day 2017 with a gorgeous saree.

The hastag #sareesearch won all hearts, with Twitterati taking it upon themselves to find the best saree for Carlson. Today, she finally wore the saree of people's choice and tweeted a picture of it.

But before that, here's how the #sareesearch unfolded on social media.

It all started on August 4, when Carlson took to Twitter asking all to vote for the best saree out of four. Her choices were: Jamdani, Kanjeevaram, Tussar and Dupion Silks.

 

Ideas started pouring in from all across the country.

Soon, Carlson's search for saree ended, but she decided to keep it a surprise. Instead, she tweeted:

 

 

 

Finally, today, Carlson wore the saree of “voters' choice” and tweeted a picture of herself to her followers:

 

The winner was a beautiful and classic red Kanjeevaram silk saree.

Twitterati loved Carlson's saree debut. “Magnificent mam. You look great in the saree,” “Ma’am!! Looking Gorgeous!!! Sincere gratitude for embracing our culture on this auspicious day,” are some of the compliment Carlson received on Twitter.  

TAGS

saree searchsareesearchUS envoyMary Kay CarlsonTwitter

From Zee News

Chief Minister Pema Khandu for eradicating poverty, illiteracy in five years
Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu for eradicating poverty, illiter...

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pradesh free of corruption and poverty by 2022
Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pr...

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar appeals people to make Goa free of plastic by 2020
Goa

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar appeals people to make Goa...

Ensure unfettered freedom for women: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s I-Day message
India

Ensure unfettered freedom for women: Chief Minister Arvind...

BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings
India

BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings

Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kullu
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured after bus falls into go...

When a black kite landed below Red Fort podium during PM Modi&#039;s I-Day speech
India

When a black kite landed below Red Fort podium during PM Mo...

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake again spills toxic foam
KarnatakaIndia

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake again spills toxic foam

Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami in I-Day speech:Smashing all hurdles, govt working for public service
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami in I-Day speech:Smashing all...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?