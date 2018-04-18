Amethi will become California and Singapore in next 10 to 15 years: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: In a veiled attack on the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that no matter what attempt is made to stall the development of Amethi, no one can stop his Lok Sabha constituency from becoming a world-class education hub.

While addressing a public gathering on Tuesday, the Congress chief said that after about 10 to 15 years from now when the name of California and Singapore will be taken, people will also mention Amethi in the same breath.

The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was on a visit to a school in Amethi.

On being asked about the implementation of laws in villages by school students in Amethi, the Congress president had said that they should ask the same to the Prime Minister instead.

Rahul Gandhi kick-started his Amethi visit On Monday.

On his arrival at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, he faced protests from a group of party workers, alleging that the party had fallen to middlemen and demanded that the leadership should take action against such people.

Gandhi gave them a patient hearing and assured them of necessary action before leaving for Amethi by road.

There, he went straight to Shuklabazaar where he paid his condolences at the house of a party worker who passed away some time back. His cavalcade thereafter drove to Zainabganj where he met locals and party workers.

Rahul Gandhi also laid the foundations of some development projects. He met farmers and inaugurated a passport seva kendra, a road project, and a private school.

(With inputs from agencies)