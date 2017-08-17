close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amid Army face-off with India, China sets up blood donation camps in Doklam area

The Chinese media outlets have been spewing venom against India, ever since the two Asian giants got engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:00
Amid Army face-off with India, China sets up blood donation camps in Doklam area
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Beijing: In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Doklam standoff, China is reportedly setting up blood donation and collection camps in the area.

Amid simmering border tension over Doklam in Sikkim, state-run Chinese daily Global Times reported that a hospital in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, has relocated its blood bank on the orders of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese daily reported, "Many hospitals in different provinces are controlling the use of blood, and according to a reliable anonymous source from a hospital in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, the blood bank has been relocated by the PLA and the local government is organizing a blood drive to replenish supplies."

The same is also true of some other top hospitals in Hubei Province, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to multiple sources from these regions. The stocks of blood were transferred before the Jiuzhaigou earthquake in Sichuan Province on August 8, and they are likely to be transferred to Tibet, the Global Times quoted a source as saying.

The Chinese media outlets have been spewing venom against India, ever since the two Asian giants got engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.

TAGS

DoklamDokalamIndiaChinaBlood donation campsSikkimBhutanPeople's Liberation Army

From Zee News

Odisha

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours

&#039;Frozen in time&#039;: Diana&#039;s tragic fairytale
World

'Frozen in time': Diana's tragic fairytale

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon calls white nationalists &#039;&#039;clowns&#039;&#039;
AmericasWorld

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon calls white natio...

Acer launches &#039;&#039;Predator Helios 300&#039;&#039; gaming laptop in India
Gadgets

Acer launches ''Predator Helios 300'' g...

Assam&#039;s country liquor gets branded, to be flavoured
AssamIndia

Assam's country liquor gets branded, to be flavoured

Australia&#039;s Hanson wears burqa to Parliament in bid to ban them
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia's Hanson wears burqa to Parliament in bid to...

Uttar Pradesh

Pregnant woman turned away by hospital in Uttar Pradesh; gi...

President Kovind urges mining companies to make policies for welfare of labourers&#039;
India

President Kovind urges mining companies to make policies fo...

Rahul Gandhil says BJP, RSS trying to change Constitution
India

Rahul Gandhil says BJP, RSS trying to change Constitution

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea