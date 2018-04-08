Amid defacing and vandalism spree, UP police shield for statues of famous figures

LUCKNOW: In the wake of statue defacing and vandalism incidents across the country, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Sunday directed the state police to ensure the security of the sculptors of famous figures in the state.

The state police will monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities in the state, said Arvind Kumar, principal secretary of Home Department.

Despite strong words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clear directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, there seems to be no end to incidents of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues. Several incidents of statue vandalism have been reported from various parts of the country over the last few months.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh wrote a letter to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts regarding the issue and asked them to work in ensuring the statues' security.

The latest development comes after several incidents of vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E V Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin were reported across the country.

A statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, was vandalised in Bhind's Kheria Village of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and another one on in Rajasthan's Achrol on Thursday.

Reports of incidents of vandalism of statues started pouring in soon after the results of the Assembly elections in Tripura were declared. Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Left bastion, a mob demolished a statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.

These incidents have sparked a war of words between political parties as well. PM Modi, however, had recently made an appeal to people to not indulge in the vandalism of statues. Following this, the Union Home Ministry had issued a directive to states to ensure that no such incidents take place.

(With inputs from ANI)