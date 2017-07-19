close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amid Dokalam stand-off with India, China's PLA moves military vehicles, equipment into Tibet

In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet, report said on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 12:44
Amid Dokalam stand-off with India, China&#039;s PLA moves military vehicles, equipment into Tibet

New Delhi: In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet, report said on Wednesday.

China's Western Theatre Command transported the military equiments in northern Tibet.

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, quoting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily said, "The project took place late last month and involved hardware being moved simultaneously by road and rail from across the entire region."

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Dokalam area, the PLA also conducted live-fire exercises in Tibet.

State-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the PLA conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The brigade that conducted the drills was from the PLA's Tibet Military Command.

The PLA Tibet command guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of the India-China border along several sections connecting the mountainous Tibetan region.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since last month after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The Indian Army is ready for a long haul in holding onto its position in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction, notwithstanding China ratcheting up rhetoric against India demanding pulling back of its troops.

The Indian soldiers deployed in the disputed area have pitched in tents, in an indication that they are unlikely to retreat unless there was reciprocity from China's PLA personnel in ending the face-off at an altitude of around 10,000 feet in the Sikkim section.

A steady line of supplies is being maintained for the soldiers at the site, official sources said, signalling that Indian Army is not going to wilt under any pressure from China.

TAGS

ChinaTibetPeople's Liberation ArmyDokalamSikkimBhutan

From Zee News

Four Apple contractors accuse Qualcomm of antitrust violations
Technology

Four Apple contractors accuse Qualcomm of antitrust violati...

Delhi announces higher education scholarships for students of certain sections
Education

Delhi announces higher education scholarships for students...

Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized &#039;feed&#039;
Apps

Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized '...

World

'Loud sound' preceded US police shooting Australi...

West Bengal

Kolkata Metro to get 40 new AC rakes, first of the lot arri...

World

Indonesia bans Hizbut Tahrir group that seeks global caliph...

Asia

China supports independent, sovereign Palestine: Xi Jinping

‘Salary less than secretary&#039;: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians
India

‘Salary less than secretary': Samajwadi Party MP Nares...

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll climbs to 48

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police