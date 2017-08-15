Amid Doklam stand-off, no ceremonial meet between Indian, Chinese armies on I-Day at Nathu La

Gangtok: There was no ceremonial meeting between officers of the Indian and Chinese armies on the Independence Day on Tuesday at the strategic Nathu La border amid the continued standoff at Doklam.

But but personnel from two sides exchanged sweets.

The Army and ITBP personnel took part in the informal exchange of sweets at Nathula, barely 25 km from Doklam where the two armies are face-to-face for over two months now, Army sources said, as per PTI.

Earlier, a ceremonial meeting used to take place between the two sides on India's Independence Day which was attended by officers of the Chinese Army.

The Army also celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to the local people.

Sikkim shares international borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan. It shares a 220.7 km border with China, 95.6 km with Nepal and 32 km with Bhutan, and is connected to the country through a narrow 27 km stretch of land known as the 'chicken's neck'.

Meanwhile, Indian border guards today frustrated an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides, officials said.

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to enter the Indian side in two areas--Finger Four and Finger Five-- twice between 6 am and 9 am. But on both the occasions their attempts were thwarted by alert Indian troops, they said.

After Chinese troopers found their path blocked by Indian soldiers who formed a human chain, they began hurling stones, prompting a swift retaliation by Indian border guards.

Personnel from both sides received minor injuries and the situation was brought under control after the customary banner drill under which both sides hold banners before stepping back to their respective positions.

An Army spokesman in New Delhi declined to comment on the incident which came amid continued stand-off between the armies of the two countries at Doklam in Sikkim.

Chinese troops had managed to enter upto Finger Four area in the region from where they were sent back.

(With Agency inputs)