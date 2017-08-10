 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacuation of border village

Amid an ongoing stand-off with China over Doklam in Sikkim, the Indian Army has reportedly ordered the evacuation of a village close to India-Bhutan-China tri-junction. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 14:33
Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacuation of border village

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing stand-off with China over Doklam in Sikkim, the Indian Army has reportedly ordered the evacuation of a village close to India-Bhutan-China tri-junction. 

According to media reports, the Indian Army has asked villagers living in Nathang village to immediately vacate their houses. 

Nathang is just 35 km from Doklam - the site of the two-month old stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

However, it is still not clear if the order had been issued to accommodate thousands of Indian soldiers belonging to the 33 Corp who have been asked to move towards Doklam from Sukna.

The move is also being seen as a precautionary measure by the Indian Army to avoid civilian casualties in case of a skirmish. 

The move holds significance in the wake of repeated threats from China over the ownership of Doklam.

A state-controlled Chinese daily had on August 9 warned that the countdown to war has begun and India should come to its senses and withdraw troops from Dokalam.

China has also reportedly deployed more troops to the stand-off zone in Sikkim's Dokalam.

A fresh editorial in the Global Times, titled New Delhi should come to its senses while it has time, went on to state that the window to peacefully resolve the stand-off in Doklam was closing as the row enters its seventh week. 

Doklam Standoff: China says 'countdown to war' has begun, deploys more troops
MUST READ
Doklam Standoff: China says 'countdown to war' has begun, deploys more troops

“The countdown to a clash between the two forces has begun, and the clock is ticking away the time to what seems to be an inevitable conclusion.”

This is just one of the several vitriolic articles that have appeared in Chinese news agency Xinhua and their newspaper Global Times, in recent past. 

The face-off between Indian and Chinese troops though is two months old now.

It started in mid-June in Doklam tri-junction when Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China building a road on that site, India feared, would allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its north-eastern states. 

China, however, claims that it was constructing the road within its own territory. 

Since the stand-off, India has constantly batted for a dialogue but China has demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops before a dialogue or peace process is initiated.

TAGS

Doklam border stand-offIndian ArmyIndia-China border stand-offSikkimGlobal Times

From Zee News

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmandu
India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmand...

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?
Apps

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?

PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament, says &#039;Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over&#039;
India

PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parl...

India

Oxford launches Tamil, Gujarati online dictionaries

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags less than 50 microns in Delhi
Environment

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags le...

World

Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian diversity: Hamid Ansari in his farewell address
India

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian...

World

Israel demolishes homes of Palestinian attackers

World

Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans