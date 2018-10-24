हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI chief Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana sent on leave, Nageshwar Rao named interim head

Amid the internal tussle between CBI no.1 Alok Verma and no.2 Rakesh Asthana, Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao appointed as the interim chief of the investigative agency.

CBI chief Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana sent on leave, Nageshwar Rao named interim head

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the history of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), agency chief Alok Verma, second-in-command Rakesh Asthana and third officer in the agency's hierarchy AK Sharma have been sent of leave on Wednesday. M Nageshwar Rao, the current Joint Director, has been appointed as the interim head of the investigative agency.

Offices of the feuding CBI Director Verma and Special Director Asthana and the Additional Director have been sealed with neither staff nor outsiders being allowed inside.

At least three top officers working closely with the top two feuding CBI bosses have also been sent on leave.

Rao's appointment order was issued by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on late Tuesday night.

 

There will be no movement of officials or files at CBI Director's office and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana's office till 2 pm Wednesday, sources at the agency have said. 

The new CBI director, Rao, is a 1986 batch officer of Odisha cadre.

In an unprecedented move, the investigative agency booked its second-in-command Asthana, who's in an open feud with chief Verma, for alleged bribery in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. 

Late on Monday night,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in amid the fracas between the top two officials. PMO summoned CBI Director Alok Verma and Asthana in an apparent bid to put a lid on the open war between the two officials, who had levelled bribery allegations against each other.

According to sources, the move to send the feuding CBI top bosses was recommended by Chief Vigilance Commissioner and the PMO agreed with it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar was also arrested by the agency for allegedly taking bribe and falsification of records on Monday.

The war within the CBI reached the courtrooms on Tuesday, with both Kumar and Asthana approaching the Delhi High Court, both seeking quashing of the FIRs.

After Asthana approached the court, a single judge bench directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against him till October 29, the next date of hearing, but clarified there was no stay on the ongoing probe considering the nature and gravity of the case.

The HC directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings.

Tags:
CBIAlok VermaRakesh Asthanajoint directorM Nageshwar RaoNageshwar RaoCBI feud

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close