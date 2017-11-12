Amid Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's 'debut', Prakash Raj says don’t like actors joining politics

BENGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj who has been extremely vocal in his criticism of Central government's policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has no intentions of joining politics. "I'm not joining any political party," he said.

He also added that he did not like the thought of actors joining political parties as they should be aware of their responsibility towards their fans. "I don't like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them," he said in Bengaluru.

His comments come at a time when actor Kamal Haasan has said that he will soon be launching his political party. He has launched a mobile app for crowdfunding for the party. Superstar

Recent reports suggest that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is also likely to announce his political debut on his birthday on December 12. It is unlikely that the veteran actor will join the right wing or the left wing. He reportedly will form his own party.

Hitting out at Modi, the noted actor and National Award winner had earlier said that the Prime Minister is a "bigger actor" than him. "The PM is is a bigger actor than me, I should give him my award," he had said.

Also speaking against demonetisation, he had questioned if Modi will apologise for what he termed as the ''biggest blunder of our times''.

"While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes.. this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly...and the unorganized sector workers went for a spin," Raj tweeted in a note addressed to 'whomsoever it may concern'.

On the controversy over the iconic Taj Mahal also, he had questioned if the monument will be a 'past in our future'. "When do you intend to bring it down. We can at least take our children and show it one last time #JustAsking," Raj had tweeted.

A popular southern film star, Raj has been a vocal critic of major political parties and the right-wing outfits. He has often spoken on various issues, including moral policing, mob lynching, terrorising in the name of religion and trolling. His remarks have also often landed him in trouble.