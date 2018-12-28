Amid row over 'Accidental Prime Minister', Kamal Nath says 'no plan to ban any film'

Amid the controversy triggered by the trailer launch of film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that he had no intention to impose any ban on any film. The statement by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister comes even as the Congress party has alleged “political motive” behind the film, which is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru, who was the advisor of Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons over the controversy surrounding the film, Kamal Nath said, “I do not have any intent to impose a ban or any prohibition on any movie.”

The trailer of the film, starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, was released on Thursday and was shared on microblogging site Twitter by the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharing the trailer, the BJP wrote, “Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan!”

The Congress was quick to react to the same, with party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala referring to the movie as “fake propaganda”. Surjewala retweeted BJP’s tweet and wrote, “Such fake propaganda by BJP won’t desist @INCIndia from questioning the Modi Govt on - Rural Distress, Rampant Unemployment, Demonetisation Disaster, Flawed GST, Failed Modinomics, All pervading Corruption! #ChowkidaarHiChorHai”

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Youth Congress released a statement, demanding a pre-release screening of the film. The Maharashtra Youth Congress said that if some scenes of the movie found to be unfactual, the same would have to be deleted otherwise they would not allow the film to be released.

While Anupam Kher essays the role of Manmohan Singh, Arjun Mathur plays the character of Rahul Gandhi while Germany-born actress Suzanne Bernert is playing Sonia Gandhi. Suzanne has earlier featured in popular television serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.