Dassault Aviation

Amid row over Rafale deal, Dassault unveils fighter jets for IAF

The first look of the advanced fighter jets was unveiled at Istre-Le Tube airbase in France.

Istre-Le Tube airbase: French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the Rafale fighter jets, which will be delivered to the Indian Air Force from September 2019 onwards.

The first look of the advanced fighter jets was unveiled at Istre-Le Tube airbase in France.

Take a look at the much-awaited Rafale fighter jets made for the IAF here.

Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Trappier has said that the IAF will get the first delivery of Rafale fighter jets in September 2019 as per the contract. 

The Dassault top executive said that ''the delivery is totally in time.''

Trappier said this in an exclusive interview to ANI during which he categorically rubbished kickback allegations made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged that the Dassault CEO lied about the details of the Dassault- Reliance Joint Venture (JV) for offset contracts in the Rafale fighter Jet deal.

"I don't lie. The truth I declared before and the statements I made are true. I don't have a reputation of lying. In my position as CEO, you don't lie," Trappier said when asked to respond to Rahul Gandhi's charge that Dassault was covering up for possible cronyism in awarding the offset deal to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. 

In a press conference on November 2, Rahul had alleged that Dassault invested Rs 284 crore in a loss-making company promoted by Anil Ambani which was used to procure land in Nagpur. 

"It is clear the Dassault CEO is lying. If an inquiry starts on this PM Modi is not going to survive it. Guaranteed," he added.

Trappier said that they had prior experience dealing with the Congress party and the comments made by the Congress president made him sad.

"We have a long experience with the Congress party. Our first deal was with India in 1953 with Nehru and other Prime Ministers. We have been working with India. We are not working for any party. We are supplying strategic products like fighters to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Government. That is what is most important," said Trappier.     

Dassault Aviation, Rafale fighter jets, IAF, Eric Trappier, France

