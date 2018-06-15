हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Amid severe dust pollution in Delhi, civil construction activities put on hold till June 17

NEW DELHI: Once again the national capital is hit by severe dust pollution. As a result, all civil construction activities have been stopped in Delhi for the next 48 hours, till June 17.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered a ban in all civil construction activities across Delhi as part of emergency measures to bring down the severe dust pollution. 

Baijal also informed that further monitoring will be done by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD and NBCC.

"Held emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution in Delhi with Hon Min @ImranHussaain & officials. Emergency measures like stoppage of all civil construction activities till 17th June. More monitoring by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD & NBCC etc. For ensuring compliance (sic)," the LG tweeted.

On Thursday, dust enveloped the national capital with the air quality remaining in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day. While the particulate matter (PM) units came to a few notches down from Wednesday, but the air quality index (AQI) was still within the severe mark at 431 units.

PM 10 levels (coarser particles) at 8 pm stood at 1263 units, over 12 times the safe standards while PM 2.5 (one of the major pollutants in Delhi-NCR) levels at 265 units were three times the permissible limit, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In another tweet, the Lieutenant Governor said that a massive afforestation drive will be undertaken across Delhi from July 15 to September 15. Urging residents' participation, Baijal mentioned 'Green Delhi our common goal'.

"Massive afforestation drive from 15 July-15 Sept. across Delhi will be undertaken. Residents' participation is welcome. Information about procurement of saplings, identified areas for plantation activities etc. can be obtained from Forest Deptt, GNCTD. Green Delhi our common goal," the LG tweeted.

