Amid the ongoing Dokalam stand-off, China's PLA conducts live-fire drills in Tibet

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 12:58
Representional Image

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Dokalam area, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted live-fire exercises in Tibet.

State-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the PLA conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The brigade that conducted the drills was from the PLA's Tibet Military Command.

The PLA Tibet command guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of the India-China border along several sections connecting the mountainous Tibetan region.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since last month after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The Indian Army is ready for a long haul in holding onto its position in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction, notwithstanding China ratcheting up rhetoric against India demanding pulling back of its troops.

The Indian soldiers deployed in the disputed area have pitched in tents, in an indication that they are unlikely to retreat unless there was reciprocity from China's PLA personnel in ending the face-off at an altitude of around 10,000 feet in the Sikkim section.

A steady line of supplies is being maintained for the soldiers at the site, official sources said, signalling that Indian Army is not going to wilt under any pressure from China.

