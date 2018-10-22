हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

Amid tussle between CBI bosses, BJP calls for people’s trust in agency

People's faith in an institution like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Monday as a row erupted over two top agency officials levelling corruption and other serious charges against each other.

Asked about the agency registering a case against its own special director Rakesh Asthana, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that there is also a report against its director Alok Verma, a reference to his deputy Asthana's complaint against him.

"There are two reports, one is against the director and another against the special director. We would like people's faith in the institution of the CBI to continue," she told reporters.

The central government will be putting forth its views on the matter, she said, adding that the party will speak on such a serious matter later.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the CBI was being used as a "weapon of political vendetta" under the Modi government and that the premier investigation agency was on a terminal decline and "at war with itself".

