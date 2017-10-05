close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 17:11
Amit Shah abandons padyatra in Kerala, rushes to Delhi
File photo

Kannur: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday skipped the state-wide 'padyatra' that he was supposed to lead starting from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's hometown here.

The move was a protest against the ruling CPI-M's alleged 'political violence'.

On Tuesday, Shah had walked down from Kannur's Payanur with hundreds of BJP activists and assured to continue the yatra on Thursday morning.

Designated as 'Jana Raksha Yatra', the state-wide campaign is about to end on October 17.

The campaign, a show of strength by the BJP and the RSS, is meant to highlight alleged violence by CPI-M cadres on BJP and RSS supporters since 2001.

Kummanem Rajasekheran, the BJP state President, explained Shah's absence by saying that he himself could take the fight into Vijayan's camp at Pinarayi and that Shah's presence was not required.

The earlier plan was that Shah would walk nine kilometres and address a public meeting at Tellichery.

According to the BJP, Shah has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CPI-M, which heads Kerala`s ruling Left Democratic Front, on Thursday observed a shutdown in Pinarayi town. 

(With IANS inputs)

