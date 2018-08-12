हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah aims high ahead of Lok Sabha elections, tells BJP's UP unit to target 74 seats

Amit Shah has said that winning 74 seats in UP would be crucial for BJP to come out with flying colours in the crucial Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Amit Shah aims high ahead of Lok Sabha elections, tells BJP&#039;s UP unit to target 74 seats

Meerut: BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit has hit the ground running ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year with Amit Shah setting a target of winning 74 seats here.

Addressing a meeting attended by top state leaders of BJP as well as workers, party president Amit Shah said that winning 74 seats in UP would be crucial for BJP to come out with flying colours in the crucial Lok Sabha elections of 2019. He said that it was imperative for party workers at the ground level to take the message of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to people across the state and ensure that they are aware of the work being done by both.

He also touched upon the much-debated topic of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the country's security cannot be compromised under any circumstances and that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants would not be allowed to remain in the country. Amit Shah did add though that Hindu refugees need not panic.

Tags:
Amit ShahBJPLok Sabha electionsgeneral elections 2019

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close